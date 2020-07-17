Ernie Tenijieth, 57, passed away Monday, June 20, 2020 in Cibecue. He was born July 19, 1968 in Whiteriver, the son of William Tenijieth Sr. and Alice Clendon Tenijieth.
Ernie is survived by daughters, Ernestine Jenijieth, "Sue, Irene Thomas, "Ringo", Everetta Tenijieth, "Shanai" (Snake), Terrie Tenijieth, "Bummie", Cecile Tenijieth, "Shine"; son, Shaquille Tenijieth, "Shaq/boy", step- daughters, Leonora Declay, Telly Declay, step-son; Malachi Newhall, brothers; Roger (Evalina) Tenijieth, William (Meliane) Tenijieth sisters; Honorable Judge Lena Tenijieth, Patsy Tenijieth.
He was preceded in death by his parents William Tenijieth Sr., Alice Clendon Tenijieth and son-in- law Philbert Thomas Jr..
Ernie worked for Helitech for Forestry Services.
He was laid to rest July 2, 2020 in Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek.
Arrangements by Owens Livingston Mortuary.
