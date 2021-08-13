Ervin Dimmick

Ervin Richard Dimmick passed away peacefully at his home in Show Low, Arizona on July 5, 2021. He was born to Neil and Mabel Dimmick near Mount Vernon, WA on March 23, 1936.
He leaves behind his loving wife, Barbara Dimmick of 29 years; brother Earl (Jean) Dimmick; children: Rick (Becky) Dimmick; daughters: Sherrie Dimmick, Diana (John) Bourassa and Spring (Jay) Kaholili; stepchildren: Tammy (Jack) Bush and Terry (Sheila) Taylor.
Ervin was loved and will be greatly missed by family and all who knew him.
Arrangements were entrusted to Silver Creek Mortuary. If you wish to share condolences with the Dimmick Family, please visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
