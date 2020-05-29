Esther Andrews

Esther Ruth Andrews passed away peacefully at home in northeast Arizona at the age of 86 on May 25. Ruth was born in Darby, Pennsylvania, on Feb. 4, 1934, to Leonard and Mildred Childs.
Ruth attended a one room school house in Oxford, Pennsylvania and three years of college as an art major at Kutztown Teachers College.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Albert Holmes Andrews and survived by her second husband Richard C. Ebers. Ruth contributed on the family farm in south eastern Pennsylvania before sale in 1971. After moving to Scottsdale, in 1972 she worked in the insurance industry culminating in owning a health insurance agency until retirement.
She leaves behind five children, two step children, 13 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Ruth’s sons and daughters include John Andrews, Brian Andrews (and wife Lien), James Andrews (and wife Patty), Carol Butzow (and husband Dane) and Susan Raab (and husband Kurt).
She is remembered with love and will be greatly missed. A celebration of life will be scheduled at a future date.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled the arrangements. To share condolences with the Andrews family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
