Esther Esparza, 76, a longtime resident of Lakeside, Arizona, passed away peacefully in Glendale, Arizona August 8, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. Esther was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Pablo and Julia Gonzales.
Esther attended Lowell Elementary School and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1962.
Following graduation from high school Esther worked as a secretary for the state of Arizona, it was during this time that she met and married the love of her life Daniel Esparza. Esther had many hobbies, she was a master at self teaching and mastered the art of stained glass, sewing, crocheting, with gardening being her greatest hobby. Esther touched many lives with her contagious laughter, bright smile and beautiful presence, loving and caring for her family was her greatest joy. She would say, "My family is my greatest accomplishment."
Esther was preceded in death by her loving husband Daniel Esparza, parents Pablo and Julia Gonzales.
She is survived by her children Paula, Grace (Gabriel Bernal), Danny (Tina Esparza) and Sarah; 10 grandchildren, four sisters and two brothers.
Graveside service and burial, will be August 24, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., at Greenwood Memorial Lawn Cemetery, 719 North 27th Avenue Phoenix, Arizona.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.