Esther Velasquez

Esther Diane Padilla Velasquez was born in Miami, Arizona on Feb. 12, 1948, and died April 21, 2020, at her home, in Whiteriver, Arizona.
Diane was a successful, highly respected and dedicated teacher working with the Apache Indian Tribes both in San Carlos and then Whiteriver for over 42 years.
Diane leaves behind her beloved husband of 50 years, Victor Velasquez of Whiteriver, Arizona as well as her six siblings.
Diane was much loved by her family, her lifelong friends and was wonderfully supported by her dedicated medical team as she dealt with failing health during her later years.
A family celebration of Diane’s life will be held in the fall at The Point at The North Fork, one of her favorite places.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To leave special memories, private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.