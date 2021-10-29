Ethan Ellsworth

Ethan E Ellsworth, 53, of Show Low, Arizona, passed away October 23, 2021 after a brief illness.
Ethan was a life-long resident of Show Low, and loved hunting, ranching and everything outdoors. He was known for his generosity and service -- he served many roles in the community and volunteered his time with a number of organizations, including the Farm Bureau and the Cattleman’s Association.
Ethan was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served many roles in the church. At the time of his passing, he was Bishop of the Show Low Creek ward.
Ethan is survived by Tami, his wife of 30 years, as well as five children: Emery (Trenda) Ellsworth, Alyssa (Parker) Reidhead, Ely Ellsworth, Eastyn Ellsworth, Ashtyn Ellsworth; one grandson, Emmett Ellsworth; seven sisters: Dicie Anne (Shawn) Palmer, Delline (Kenny) Angle, Temberly Ellsworth, Velmarie (Allen) Foster, Eleece (Jeff) Gardner, Dawniel (Jon) Flake, Alene Kovac and a brother, Jonathan (Kim) Ellsworth, as well as many, many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Elwin Elrowe and Betty Anne Ellsworth and an infant sister Elizabeth.
A visitation will be held Friday, October 29, 2021, from 6 – 8 pm in the Show Low Downtown Chapel, 300 N. 11th St, Show Low, Arizona; with a viewing Saturday, October 30 from 8 – 9:30 am, followed by funeral services beginning at 10 am.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
