Ethel Luella Hansen, 85, went to live with her Heavenly Father on Aug. 13 , 2020, after a long illness . She was born in San Diego California on Sept. 15, 1934 to Cortez and Alien Griffin.
She is survived by her husband of 68 years Ray Hansen of Lakeside . They had four children, Tracie Lee Hansen, Douglas Ray Hansen, Judith Anne Conner and Leonard Niels Hansen.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Gary Grant Griffin.
She joined the church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in 1956 and has been a faithful member sense. She has been a primary teacher, a Sunday school teacher, a stake primary leader, a ward relief society president for 4 years, a temple worker for over 10 years, she and her husband served a mission at temple square in Salt Lake City,Utah. She was loved by all who knew her. She will be missed by family and friends.
Owens Livingston-Snowflake handled the graveside service at Taylor Cemetery on Aug. 22, 2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.