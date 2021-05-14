Eugene ‘Gene’ Robert Browning Jr. entered into rest on May 3, 2021 in Lakeside, AZ. He was born on May 16, 1996 to Eugene Browning Sr. and Katrina G. Browning in Whiteriver, AZ. He was a very kind and caring person who will be greatly missed.
A Viewing will be held on Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the North Fork Miracle Church with the Funeral to follow at 12 p.m. Interment will be at the Whiteriver Cemetery in Whiteriver, AZ.
