In loving memory of Eugene Cosay Sr. who passed away unexpectedly on May 20 in Show Low. Eugene was born to Ernest and Clara Cosay on January 14, 1936. He grew up in Cedar Creek and went to school and finished at Ft. Apache Boarding School. He went on to Haskell Indian College and graduated, came back and married Myra Hinton. He worked at the Tribal Maintenance and retired from there. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and being with his wife Myra Cosay.
Eugene is survived by his wife, Myra Cosay; sons, Frederick (Ida Rose) Cosay, Eugene Cosay Jr. , Brenda Loong and Bennet Cosay; 11 grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest Cosay and Clara Burnette; brothers, Terry Cosay, Taft Cosay; cousins, Allen Cosay, Walter Cosay; aunt, Nellie Malone; grandson, Joseph Cosay; uncle, John Burnette, Joe Burnette and Hugo Burnette.
Graveside service will held Wednesday, May 27, at 9 a.m. at Morning Dove Cemetery in Cedar Creek.
If you would like to leave on-line condolences for the Cosay family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
