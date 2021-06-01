Eugene Calvin Libbey, 83, died on May 13, 2021, in Show Low, Arizona. Gene was born on July 15, 1937, to Joseph Calvin and Helyn Libbey.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 P.M., Friday, June 4, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. Funeral services will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Linden Valley LDS Chapel in Linden, Arizona with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow at the Pinedale Cemetery.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To view the full obituary or send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
