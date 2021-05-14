Eunetta Shurter entered eternal rest peacefully on May 7, 2021, surrounded by loved ones. She was born to Eunice and Alma Jean Poe on April 8, 1951, in Parma, Missouri. Eunetta loved working at WalMart with all her friends and spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband, Donald Shurter; her five children, Tammy Jackson, Terry and Kenny Hall, Donny Shurter, Danny and Erica Shurter, Duane and Sylvia Shurter; seven grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by parents, Eunice G. and Alma "Jean" Poe; and her brother, Terry D. Poe. A Celebration of Life will be held May 22 from 2-5 p.m. at 5336 White Mountain Avenue, Lakeside, Arizona.
