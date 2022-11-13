Eunice D. Lyons Hutton, 79, left her earthly home to join her loved ones in Heaven on Saturday, November 5th, 2022. She passed peacefully in the presence of her daughter Vicki, to the tune of "Silver Wings" by Merle Haggard.

Eunice was a beloved woman with a vivacious always-on-the-go personality, vibrant smile, and was loved by many in the White Mountain Community. Everywhere she went she knew someone and stopped to say hi and talk. She was a very dedicated, loving, giving mother and grandmother and a great friend to many. She will be missed immensely and never forgotten. She leaves behind quite the legacy; one of strength, hard work, integrity, joyful spirit and overwhelming love. She is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Bubba” Hutton and her mother, Eunice E. Lyons.

