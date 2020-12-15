Eva Atchison Packer

Eva Phyllis Atchison Packer, 74, of Linden died Nov. 28, 2020, in Phoenix.
She was born on July 14, 1946, in Safford.
She worked as a director for FEMA, Rodeo Chediski Fire Recovery and 4-H.
She is survived by her husband, Monty Packer; children Dion Packer (Amy), Stephanie Arellano and Daniel Packer; 22 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life was held at Calvary Chapel in Snowflake.
