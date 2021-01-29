Evan Burgess

Evan “Smokey” Stephen Burgess, 83, passed away Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Chino Valley. He was born August 31, 1937 in Eagar, the son of Lorenzo Brown Burgess and Arvilla Hamblin.
Evan was born in Eagar and attended high school at Prescott High School, graduating in 1956. Evan served his country in the United States Navy for 4 years and was stationed on the USS Kearsarge in Hawaii and Japan. He later worked for the Forest Service in Prescott, Crown King and Safford, retiring in 1978.
Evan married Maxine Sabin in 1962 in Crown King and settled in Prescott; later moving to Chino Valley in 1994.
Evan is survived by his ex-wife, (married 43 years), Maxine Sabin Burgess, daughters, Karen (Mark) McClellan, Prescott Valley; Kathy Anderson, Edmond, Oklahoma; sister, Merla Burgess Earnshaw, 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Graveside services will be held Saturday, January 30, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Evan’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
