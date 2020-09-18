Evelyn Barbosa

In loving memory of a beautiful mother, godmother, aunt; Evelyn Kessay Barbosa was born on Sunday, December 29, 1935 to Peter Kessay and Minnie Ethelbah Kessay in Eastfork, Arizona. She went home to be with our Heavenly Father on Saturday Sept. 5, 2020 in Mesa, Arizona.
Evelyn is survived by her son, Randy Barbosa; nieces, Judy Hawkins Quintero, Virginia Larzelere, Caroline Cheney, Hattie Kessay, Ethelene Kessay Johnson, Annette Kessay, Norma Kessay Ethelbah, Elberta Kessay, and Roseanna Kessay; nephews, Alvino Hawkins Sr., William Hawkins Sr. and Wilford Cheney; many extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudy Barbosa; son, Alvin Barbosa and twin babies; her parents, Peter Kessay and Minnie Ethelbah Kessay; sisters, Florence Kessay Hawkins, Cordelia Kessay Larzelere, Bessie Kessay, John and Phyllis Kessay Cheney; and brothers, Willie Kessay and Jerome Kessay.
A viewing will be held for friends and family on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020 from 9 - 10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low, Arizona.
Graveside Services for immediate family only at 11:30 a.m. at the Dove Cemetery in East Fork, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
