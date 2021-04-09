Evelyn Crowther

Evelyn Nelson Crowther, passed peacefully on April 3, 2021 at the age pf 77, surrounded by her family in Snowflake, Arizona. She was born on October 18, 1943 to Andrew and Velma Nelson in Thatcher, Arizona. Evelyn was sealed for time and all eternity to Lawrence (Larry) Arthur Crowther on July 22, 1967 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. They had three sons, Nathan, Keith and Blain, in which Evelyn cherished and loved her boys very much.
Evelyn was a dedicated teacher where she taught in many states and towns, eventually settling in Snowflake, Arizona where she taught business classes for 13 years. She was well known throughout the community, where she touched many lives, including her students, as well as her co-workers. After years of continued education, at age 55, she received her master’s degree in education from Northern Arizona University in 1999. She then went on to teach at Northland Pioneer College and Eastern Arizona College.
Evelyn was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She held various church callings, one of her favorites being the organist, where she played both the piano and organ. Her testimony was strengthened by the knowledge of her Heavenly Father's love for her and taught her family by her loving example.
Evelyn had many talents that blessed others, including singing, directing choir, cooking, gardening, sewing and quilting. The many handmade quilts have been enjoyed by her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She never missed an opportunity to hand out one of her beautiful, one-of-a-kind quilts to others.
Evelyn is preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Velma Nelson; sister, Joanna Alice Hanks; and brother, George Clarence Nelson.
She is survived by her loving husband of 54 years, Larry Crowther; her three sons and thirteen grandchildren, (Nathan (Ivy), Justin, KaCee, Erica, Josh, Keth (Krissi), Erin, Marcus, Ava, Luke, Blain (Kari) Brizbin, Tayia, Daxton, Jensen, Quinley); and six great-grandchildren; and siblings, Claudia Sipe (Martin), David Nelson (Julie) and Lloyd Nelson (Linda). Evelyn will be greatly missed by her family and all who knew her.
Funeral Services will begin 1:00 pm Saturday, April 10, 2021 at the Temple View Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 2885 W. Hwy 277, Snowflake, Arizona, where the visitation will begin 1 hour prior. Interment will follow at the "R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.