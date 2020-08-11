On July 24, 2020 Evelyn Paxson went home with the Lord in Gilbert, Arizona.
She was born on October 22, 1962 in San Carlos, Arizona. Evelyn’s parents Ernie and Andrita Bullis.
Evelyn lived a long and beautiful life. She meant her high school sweetheart from Phoenix Indian High School where they both went to school. After she married she moved to Whiteriver and she lived there all her life. She loved her home on the White Mountain Apache Reservation.
To all that knew Evelyn she was the best beef jerky tamales “tamale choo.” She loved to cook and attend to her family. She really loved to spent time with her children and grandchildren.
She also loved to travel. But, most of all she had a given heart and loved her family dearly. We know the “Heavenly Host of Angels” rejoiced when she entered into heaven. Evelyn will be missed dearly by her family and friends.
Evelyn is survived by her husband for 35 years Travis Paxson; daughters June Paxson and Julie Paxson; son Julius Paxson. Three grandchildren Elijah Tate, Geneva Tate and Malia Dawn Paxson; her sisters Peggy Bullis, Betty Dosela and Lawynn Hudson. Her mother-in-law Theresa Paxson.
A public viewing was held on Wednesday August 5, 2020 at Lamont Mortuary Chapel in Globe, Arizona, on August 6, 2020 Thursday viewing at Owens Mortuary and Friday August 7, 2020 her funeral at Baha Springs Cemetery in North Fork, Arizona.
Thank you to Lamont Mortuary and Owens Mortuary for making it convenient for our family. Thank you for all your donations and visitation during this time.
