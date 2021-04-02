Evelyn Taylor

Evelyn Flake Taylor will be remembered as a woman of grace, humor, and great faith. She will be dearly missed by her family and the hundreds of individuals who were impacted by her acts of service and unconditional love.
A child of the Great Depression, Evelyn was born in Snowflake, Arizona on February 26, 1930. Even though cash was scarce for cattle ranchers, there was no shortage of happiness or love in the Virgil and Gerda Flake household. Seven more siblings followed and gave Evelyn the opportunity to cultivate mothering and homemaking skills as she assisted her mother.
During high school English class, John Taylor sat behind Evelyn and would teasingly tug on her hair. They dated and a great friendship formed. But college and church missions and military service kept them apart over the next few years. On Christmas Day, 1952, John was on leave from the Air Force and traveled to visit Evelyn. After talking for a few hours, they decided they wanted to get married. In what may be the shortest engagement ever, they were married two days later in the Mesa Arizona Temple.
After their service in the Air Force and John’s completion of law school, they knew that Snowflake would be their home. They took great pride in taking raw land and transforming it into a beautiful homestead with lawns, flower and vegetable gardens, and an orchard. John was shortly called to be a Bishop, and then a young Stake President. Evelyn moved into her more public responsibilities with a natural ease and classic style. She entertained church and community leaders frequently, hosted large events, and truly enjoyed the opportunity to form new friendships.
Evelyn found great joy and fulfillment in being a mother. Her five children are: Lynn (Phil Johnson), Steve (Kelly), Jonae (Doc Wise), Nathan (J Whitmer), and Lynae (Tom Erb). As her posterity grew, her nurturing continued with 11 grand-children and 30 great-grandchildren.
John and Evelyn traveled across continents and loved learning about other cultures. They served two church missions together, including presiding over the Vancouver, Canada mission. Mom loved all of their missionaries and they loved her in return.
John and Evelyn’s marriage was an example to all as they were truly devoted to each other. For 68 years they declared that each year was sweeter than the previous. Evelyn passed away peacefully on March 29, 2021. John is so grateful for their journey together but will miss his sweetheart immensely.
For over nine decades Evelyn lived with a positive attitude and a smile on her face. She leaves a legacy of love and great faith because of her testimony that God lives, and that Jesus Christ is our Savior.
Services will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints chapel located at 48 North Main Street in Snowflake, Arizona on Friday, April 2, 2021 at 2 pm. A public viewing will be held prior to the service from Noon until 1:30 pm.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
