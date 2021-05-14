Evie Talone

Evie (Nienhuis) Krueger Talone passed away peacefully on May 1, 2021. She had a long battle with Diabetes related illness and COPD. This beautiful soul touched the lives of so many in her 79 years.
Evie leaves behind her husband, Mike Talone; Daughter, Debbie (John) Roznovak; Son, Robert Scott (Alyssa Isenstein) Krueger; as well as four grandchildren, Rebekah and Johnny Roznovak, and Kalman and Saul Krueger.
