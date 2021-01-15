In the early morning hours of Tuesday, Jan. 5, 2021, Fawnda Leigh Kidd Papich slipped through the veil to join her loved ones on the other side.
Fawnda was born April 27, 1960 in Farmington, New Mexico to Sylvia Rae Cook and Joe G. Bennalley. She moved with her family to the Phoenix area at an early age and there she attended school in Peoria. She later attended Greenway High School graduating in 1977.
After her mother and step-father purchased a ranch west of Willcox, she moved to the ranch with her two young children. There she met and married Alex Kidd and they added two more children to their family. After Adam’s death she moved back to Phoenix, leaving the children at the ranch in Willcox.
After a while she met Michael Papich and they married and moved with his children to southern California where she stayed until moving to Eagar with her mother.
Fawnda was preceded in death by her husbands, Michael Kellywood and Adam Kidd, sons, Brandon Dion Kidd, Joseph Wade Kidd, grandparents, Clyde C. Cook, Rmelda M. Smith Esclay Bennalley and Susie Bennalley.
She leaves behind her son, Irvin Kellywood, daughter, Charlene Kellywood (Vertis) Brown, four step-children, husband, Michael Papich, mother, Sylvia R. Moore, brother, Anthony J. (Mary Ann) Bennalley and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held later in the spring at Pearce Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Fawnda’s family, visit HYPERLINK "http://www.burnhammortuary.com" www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
