Fay Evelyn Ables, 89, of Snowflake, died peacefully Aug. 9, 2019, after a short illness. She was born April 16, 1930, in Bastrop, Louisiana to Susan and Robert McCollough.
Fay married Bill Ables April 12, 1946. She and Bill made their home in Arkansas, Texas, Idaho and Venezuela, finally settling in Snowflake, in 1961. She was a homemaker, office manager, bookkeeper and business owner. She was especially known for her cooking and entertaining abilities.
Fay is survived by one daughter, Kathy (David) Lovelady of Tyler, Texas and one son, Kenneth (Karen) Ables of Taylor; five grandsons, Jake Lovelady of Tyler, Texas, David Glover of Kennedale, Texas, Michael Lovelady of Odessa, Texas, Scott Ables of Phoenix, Richard Ables of Show Low and nine great-grandchildren. Fay also leaves three siblings; sisters June Bush, Nelda Saul and brother Odell McCollough.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Ables; her parents and one sister, Aurelia Sue Clementson.
A public viewing will be held from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at the Owens Livingston Mortuary~White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street, Show Low. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019 at the mortuary.
The interment will be at the Tyler Memorial Funeral Home-Cemetery in Tyler, Texas.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
