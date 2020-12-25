On Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, Mrs. Faye Murphy, a beloved wife, mother of five children, grandmother of 17 grandchildren and great grandmother of 14, passed away peacefully at age 83, surrounded by family.
Faye was born in Ganado, on July 6, 1937. She grew up in Wide Ruins, where she later met her husband William Murphy. After years spent on the Navajo Reservation, they relocated to St. Johns with their family. It is here in St. Johns they laid their foundation for their family.
Faye was widely known for her generosity and kindness to others. She was not only known as Grandma Faye to her very own grandchildren but by others she had previously babysat for many years. “Grandma’s House” was the place to be; where you could enter and immediately feel the love and warmth she gave off, not to mention leaving with a fully belly of her famous cooking. She lived for and loved every single one of her grandchildren. Family was everything to Faye.
Faye was preceded in death by her husband, William Murphy, mother, Fanny Kinteel Joe and father, John Joe.
She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Joe, Lenora Murphy, Loretta Murphy, sons, Gary Joe, Garold Murphy, brother, Bernard Joe, sister, Mabelina Garnenez, and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Her kind and caring heart will be missed by many and her all around goofiness will be missed by her grandchildren.
A graveside service was held Monday, Dec. 21, 2020, at the Joe Family Cemetery in Wide Ruins.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Faye’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com.
Burnham Mortuary, St. Johns, handled arrangements.
