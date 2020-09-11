Faythe Martin

Faythe Marie "Tot" Martin passed away on September 3, 2020. She was born on October 31, 1955 to William "Bill" Ellis and Faye Carol Ellis.
A public viewing will be held at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 84 E. 19 S., in Snowflake, Arizona on Friday, September 11, 2020 at 10 a.m., followed by a Memorial Service at 11 a.m. at the same location. Burial will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor, Arizona.
Thank you to everyone who has offered condolences and support as we say goodbye to an amazing Mother, devoted Grandmother, caring Sister and Friend.
Tot was adventurous. She loved riding motorcycles, dune buggies, sky diving, roller coasters, hot air ballooning, camping and traveling.
She was always spending time with her family: her oldest son, Brandon Martin; Douglas Steven Martin "The Golden Child"; her daughter, Mandy; 6 grandchildren; 2 great grandchildren; and Heidi.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign the online guest book, visit the website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.
