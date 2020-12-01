Felicia M. Ramsey-Campbell died Nov. 20, 2020, in Phoenix, Arizona following a brief illness. She was 51 years old. Felicia was born June 2, 1969, in Takoma Park, Maryland, to the late Norman Paul and Barbara Jean (Taylor) Ramsey.
Felicia lived in various states with many relatives from coast to coast. She moved to Arizona in the mid 70s and made it to Show Low in 2004. She joined the Veterans of Foreign War Post 9907 as well as the White Mountain Moose Chapter. Working hard to earn her Academy of Friendship and College Regent, she held many chairs and served as Past Regent, having also achieved District 3 President in the Moose Organization.
Felicia is survived by: her son, Nickolaus Mascheck; sister, Serena Ramsey; step-father, Jim Bowers, whom she dearly loved, and by her loving husband, David Campbell. She is also survived by many friends, too many to name yet, so many to love.
Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel of Show Low handled the arrangements. For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences, or to sign the online guest book, we invite you to visit our website at www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
