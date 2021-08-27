Felicia Tompkinson

An Angel landed in God’s lap on the early morning of August 20, 2021, 0705, when Felicia SueAnne Tompkinson took her last breath here on earth. She is enjoying running, dancing and doing all things one who lives in a wheelchair cannot enjoy. She is no longer disabled but is enabled. Felicia was born on July 15, 1987, at 0605 pm, she was 34 years old.
Felicia battled cancer when she was 3 years old. Felicia was a strong individual. She was part of a group of 12 children who went through chemotherapy and radiation in a cancer program. Fortunately, for Felicia she had the opportunity to undergo a series of Acupuncture and Chinese herbs treatments. The acupuncturist, was Alex Tiberi a practitioner, at the Pacific College of Oriental Medicine, in San Diego Ca. He was part the group who made Acupuncture and Chinese herbs legal and available in the United States. Alex Tiberi was one of the main players to undergo this mission.
These treatments saved Felicia’s life for she was the only one to survive the chemotherapy and radiation treatments and she was the only one to have alternative medicine. She lived for 31years and was succumbed from kidney failure, which was a side-effect brought on by the chemotherapy she underwent.
Felicia was smart, getting a standing ovation at her high school graduation which had a pack house and went on to school at Northland Pioneer College. She was fun loving and loved her family deeply and was an inspiration to many. She loved the ocean and the oldies and all who knew her, loved her deeply, couldn’t help but loved her deeply. She liked Neil Young- Heart of Gold Garth Brook- The Thunder Rolls, The Dance, Katy Perry – Fire Works, Britney Spear- Baby One More Time, Bob Dylan – A hard Rain is Coming, Jimi Hendrix – All Along the Watch Tower. Led Zepplin - Stairway to Heaven.
She was also physically beautiful and was sweet and fun loving with not one bitter bone in her body. She loved to play games and having the TV on. She had 3 dogs and 1 cat who were her babies.
She loved to take off on her wheelchair and zoom to here and there by herself. She loved the outdoors.
Felicia was preceded in death by her cousins Jason, James and Denisha Speer, her brother Jesse, grandparents Cowboy and Johnnie Sue Brown and Patricia Anne Tomkinson.
She is survived by her mother Cindy Brown and her father Willaim Tomkinson Jr., her grandfather William Tomkinson Sr, her brother Joseph Tomkinson and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
A celebration of life for Felicia will be held on September 11, 2021 at the Pioneer Park, in Snowflake, Arizona at 1200 noon.
