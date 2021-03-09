Felix Steele III

Felix Gideon Steele III passed away on March 3, 2021. He was 76 years old. Felix was born in Selma, Alabama, where he lived until 1962 when his family moved to Arizona. After two years of college in 1964, he joined the U.S. Marine Corps where he spent the next five years flying helicopters. He completed over 600 missions in the Vietnam War, many of them missions of mercy to save lives. Returning to Arizona in 1971, he finished college and graduated from ASU in 1975. Felix settled in Pinetop in 1976 where he gained employment in the land surveying profession. He established Steele Geographical Services, and in 1994 became a registered land surveyor.
Felix was preceded in death by his parents, Dean and Felix G. Steele Jr.; in-laws, Ernest and Johanna Zepke; brother-in-law Norman Herndon; sister-in-law Robin Zepke. He is survived by his wife of 26 years, Catherine, and son Felix IV; sister Cristy Herndon; brother William Steele (Mary); brother-in-law Joseph Zepke and numerous nieces and nephews.
Felix, or Uncle Fee as he was affectionately known, was a lifelong friend to many. He was always generous with his time and resources. He was a really good man, and will be so dearly missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
