Felton Hayes passed away November 20, 2021. He was born in Bethel Oklahoma, to the late Dovie and Emmett Hayes on December 16, 1932. He married Katherine Hayes June 21, 1956.

Felton Wayne Hayes is preceded in death by Wife, Katherine Lela Hayes; Son, Roy Hayes; Grandson, Felton Hayes II; Granddaughter, Kayla Fischer and Great-Grandson, Jerry Hayes Jr.

Felton is survived by children, Sandra Reyes, Sharon McCown, Donna Cochran, Gary Hayes; 12 Grandchildren, 31 Great-Grandchildren, and 8 Great Great-Grandchildren.

