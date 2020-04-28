Fern Heffel

Fern LaVonne (Hurst) Heffel, 92, of Lakeside, Arizona, died peacefully April 10, 2020. She was born in Bazine, Kansas, on Nov. 22, 1927, she was the fifth child of Albert & Gladys (Cole) Hurst.
Fern graduated from Bazine High School in 1946. Fern and Clarence were married in 1948 and enjoyed 58 wonderful years together. They moved to Arizona in 1960 and retired from their Taco Bell business in 1986. They enjoyed RV’ing and traveled extensively.
After Clarence passed in 2006, Fern remained active in her church and volunteering. She especially enjoyed her card games and had many beloved friends among her “card ladies”. She moved to the White Mountains in 2017, where she resided at Solterra and continued to enjoy her activities and friends.
Survivors include her son; Douglas (Karen) Heffel of Phoenix and daughter; Darla Gibson of Pinetop, grandchildren; Brent (Briana) Heffel of Gilbert, Michelle Heffel (Nick Rhodes) of Cave Creek, Amber Gibson of Pinetop great-grandsons; Charlie and Carter Heffel of Gilbert and sister Faye Marcus of Mesa, as well as many nieces and nephews.
A private graveside service was held at Mountain View Memorial Gardens in Mesa, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary - White Mountain Chapel handled the arrangements.
