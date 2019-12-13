Fernando Frost

Fernando Allan Frost died Dec. 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. He was born Nov. 24, 1984, to Geneva and Darran Frost n Holbrook.
Fernando grew up in Taylor. He was the oldest of Darran and Geneva's seven children. He played football and wrestled. He graduated from Snowflake High School in 2003. He had many favorite pastimes, but his favorites were hunting, fishing and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed playing horseshoes, woodcutting and looking for horns with his dad and brothers. He worked at All-Custom Exteriors, where he had many great friends. He was a loving father to his daughters.
Fernando is survived by his daughters, Blayke and Jordyn; parents, Geneva and Darran Frost; brothers and sister: Will, Charlie, Shalane, Hunter and Aubrey, Thomas and Daniel.
A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, followed by funeral services at 10 a.m. at the The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Love Lake Chapel, 700 East Love Lake Road in Taylor. Interment will follow at the Reed Hatch Memorial Cemetery in Taylor.
Silver Creek Mortuary handled arrangements. To share condolences with the Frost family, visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net.
