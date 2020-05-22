Flora Ballard

Flora Miller Ballard passed away peacefully in Mesa, Maricopa County, Thursday, May 14. She was 90 years old. The youngest of six children, Flora was born on September 15, 1929 in Snowflake, Navajo County, Arizona to the late Allen K. and Philena Matilda (Hunt) Miller. She was raised in Snowflake and attended Snowflake High School.
She married her eternal sweetheart, Leon T. Ballard, in the Mesa Arizona Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on November 21, 1951. They enjoyed more than 60 years together prior to his passing in June 2012.
Flora and Leon lived in Fullerton, California for over 40 years where she raised her children. She was an exceptional wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She was a gifted homemaker, who was often found in the kitchen preparing a meal or baking bread. She loved poetry and would read, recite and even compose her own poems or song lyrics to send out as a birthday wish or to celebrate a special occasion in the life of a loved one. She also had a great love for music and always enjoyed leading the music in Relief Society.
Flora’s deep and enduring faith in the Lord allowed her to use her many gifts and talents to bless others in wonderful ways. She served in many capacities, including as Matron of the Snowflake Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Her kindness and goodness were hallmarks of her life. Her influence for good in the lives of so many, "especially her family", resulted in her receiving the title of Arizona Mother of the Year in 2000. She would go on to represent the state of Arizona that year at the National American Mothers Convention in New York City.
Flora is survived by her five children: Kevin (Mary) Ballard of Gilbert, John (Sharon) of Chandler, Michelle Ballard of Fullerton, California, Cecilia (Robert) Corry of Sandy, Utah, Matthew (Michelle) Ballard of Littleton, Colorado; 19 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren.
The viewing will take place at Owens Livingston Mortuary - Heritage Chapel located at 84 E. 19 S. in Snowflake, Arizona from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Friday, May 22. Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, recommended social distancing will be observed following the suggested guidelines of the CDC as well as the Federal, state and city governments. The interment and graveside service will begin 10 a.m., Saturday, May 23, at the R.V. "Mike" Ramsay Memorial Cemetery in Snowflake.
The Ballard family would like to extend their most sincere and heartfelt appreciation to Steve and Sharon McRae at Golden Age Care in Mesa for all the sweet and tender care they provided. They truly were such a blessing during this last season of Flora’s life.
Arrangements were handled by Owens Livingston Mortuary-Heritage Chapel in Snowflake, Arizona.
