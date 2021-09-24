Mollie Floyce Sloan, 87, passed away Monday, September 13, 2021 in Mesa. She was born April 28, 1934 in Eagar, the daughter of William Emer Ashcroft and Eva Willamina Hall.
Floyce was known for her wit, humor, friendship and service. She graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in education from Arizona State University in 1956 and a Master’s degree in counseling 32 years later.
She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many organizations and councils. Floyce served a mission with her husband, Dean in Grenada West Indies before retiring in 1995 to her beloved Eagar.
Floyce is survived by her son, William P. (Terry) Sloan, Mesa; daughters, Lisa S. (Steve) Lindberg, Mesa; Erin S. (Roger) Hatch, Austin, Texas; brother, William Hall Ashcroft, sister, Tana F. Graham, 14 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dean E. Sloan and a grandson, Steven D. Sloan.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, September 25, 2021 at 11 a.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Springerville chapel, with visitation one hour prior. Interment will follow the funeral services at the Eagar Cemetery.
For those who have special memories and would like to leave an online condolence for Floyce’s family, visit www.burnhammortuary.com
Burnham Mortuary, Eagar, handled arrangements.
