Marvin Errol "Flynn" Udall passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2023, in Taylor, Arizona at the age of 84, following an 18-month battle with cancer. He was born to Joseph Jackson "Jack" Udall and Ecco Reynolds Udall on July 24th, 1938, in Eagar, Arizona. He was the middle of three children.
While he grew up and went to school primarily in Eagar, he spent many summers as a child and throughout his life in Luna, New Mexico, where his family still owns a beautiful and serene piece of land that will continue to be enjoyed by his family for generations as a result of his careful and loving stewardship.
He graduated high school in Mesa, Arizona and went on to serve an LDS mission in the southern states. On his return he enlisted in the United States Army and served at home and overseas. He met his forever sweetheart, Kathryn Shumway, and after a brief courtship they married in the Mesa Arizona Temple on October 14th, 1966, and settled in Taylor to start their family. He earned a reputation for his skill and talent as a mechanic, welder, driver, and equipment operator. It seemed as though there wasn't anything he couldn't repair, restore, or build.
Although Flynn was known for his quiet nature, he had a deeply-felt love and respect for members of his church and community, and often expressed that love through acts of service.
As a loving husband and devoted father, he took great pride in his family and often expressed that his children and their successes were his life's greatest accomplishments. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his wife, Kathryn Udall; children, Carolyn Heslop, Richard Udall, Ryan Udall, CK Udall, Steve Udall and Kathy Udall; sister, Connie Randall and brother-in-law Terry; sister-in-law, Fran Udall; 20 grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 21, 2023, at 10 a.m. at the Love Lake Chapel, 700 E. Love Lake Rd., Taylor, Arizona, with a viewing one hour prior. Following the funeral there will be a graveside service in Luna, New Mexico.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
