Marvin Errol "Flynn" Udall passed away peacefully at his home on January 12, 2023, in Taylor, Arizona at the age of 84, following an 18-month battle with cancer. He was born to Joseph Jackson "Jack" Udall and Ecco Reynolds Udall on July 24th, 1938, in Eagar, Arizona. He was the middle of three children. 

While he grew up and went to school primarily in Eagar, he spent many summers as a child and throughout his life in Luna, New Mexico, where his family still owns a beautiful and serene piece of land that will continue to be enjoyed by his family for generations as a result of his careful and loving stewardship.

