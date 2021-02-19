Forrest Sauder

Forrest LeRoy Sauder, Jr. peacefully passed away Jan. 30, 2021, at his daughter's home in Show Low, Arizona. He was 86. LeRoy was born Nov. 23, 1934, in Phoenix, Arizona to his parents, the late Eunice Marguerite (Gunn) and Forrest LeRoy Sauder, Sr.
The native Arizonan graduated from Phoenix's North High School where he excelled in the sports of baseball and football. LeRoy played semi-pro fast pitch softball for 22 years. He also served in the US Army Reserves. For 55 years, LeRoy worked in the bearing business working for: Seamen Bearing; Kaman Bearing; Motion Industries and finally retiring from the Paper Mill west of Snowflake.
His family and friends have described LeRoy as being a stubborn and sweet man who was honorable in every way. He was blessed with an incredible font of knowledge and was always willing to help others.
LeRoy is survived by his four children: LeAnn Sauder, Steve L. Sauder, Chelsea L. Small, Katie L. Touchstone; 3 grandchildren: Reid LeRoy Small, Reagan Marie Touchstone, Libby Ruth Small; 2 sisters: Arlene Marley and Cathy Rojo. Along with his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his sister, Diane LaRue, son, Alan LeRoy Sauder and son-in-law, Forrest Touchstone.
A memorial luncheon will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Friday, March 5, 2021, at Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low.
His family is grateful for their community of friends who've helped them through this difficult time.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
