Frances Ila Melcher, a resident of Snowflake for over 25 years, passed away on Nov. 7, 2020.
She was born on August 18, 1937 in Waddell, Arizona to Annie and Ernest Burchett.
She is survived by her husband, Ray, her daughter and 4 of her sons, 15 grandchildren,18 plus 2 pending great-grandchildren,1 great-great granddaughter.
Her life revolved around her family and her faith. She had many great talents, some of which were baking, sewing and decorating. We will all miss her pies and cheesecakes.
Services will be held at the Our Lady of the Snow Catholic Church,1655 S. Main St, in Snowflake, on Monday, November 16 at 10:00 AM.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Snowflake handled the arrangements.
Please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary to send condolences.
