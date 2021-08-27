Frances Simon

Frances Carmelita Simon (Armijo) was called to heaven on August 11, 2021 after she lost her brave battle to Cancer. She was born on March 5, 1954 to Eddie Armijo and Helen Armijo of Winslow. She had just celebrated 44 years of marriage with her Husband James Simon where they resided in Show low, AZ. Together they have 6 Daughters, 3 Son’s, 26 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. She is joined in heaven with her parents, her Son James, her Daughter Mindy, her grandson Anakin, and her grandson Baby Manny. Carmen was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend to many. She was a strong and loving person who loved spending time with her family, who she loved to have long deep conversations with. She is loved deeply and will never be forgotten. It gives her family great peace that she passed comfortable and Happy, Surrounded by her kids and Family. Holy Rosary will be Recited at 9:30 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Madre de Dios Catholic Church, Winslow, AZ with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Desert View Cemetery.

