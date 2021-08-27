Frances Simon

Frances Carmelita Simon (Armijo) was called to heaven on August 11, 2021 after she lost her brave battle to Cancer. She was born on March 5, 1954 to Eddie Armijo and Helen Armijo of Winslow. She had just celebrated 44 years of marriage with her Husband James Simon where they resided in Show low, AZ. Together they have 6 Daughters, 3 Son’s, 26 grandchildren, and 27 great grandchildren. She is joined in heaven with her parents, her Son James, her Daughter Mindy, her grandson Anakin, and her grandson Baby Manny. Carmen was a Wife, Mother, Grandmother, Sister, Aunt and friend to many. She was a strong and loving person who loved spending time with her family, who she loved to have long deep conversations with. She is loved deeply and will never be forgotten. It gives her family great peace that she passed comfortable and Happy, Surrounded by her kids and Family. Holy Rosary will be Recited at 9:30 AM, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at Madre de Dios Catholic Church, Winslow, AZ with Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow in Desert View Cemetery.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Prosecutors: Chock was high
- Summit hospital at capacity
- Man arrested for planting bomb 'device' in Pinetop home
- Pinetop AZFG might have some explaining to do
- WMAT goes back to Phase II
- IMPORTANT UPDATE: Woman missing on WMAT Reservation
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital
- Battle of the Bands & Vans will be fun for all ages
- Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Teen beaten, airlifted to Valley hospital (41)
- Pinetop AZFG might have some explaining to do (40)
- Relocation is not an option for any mountain lion (23)
- Shame on Show Low (15)
- Pastor's bid for state house seat launched with outlandish claims (13)
- 'Justice for Joey' (11)
- Covid Clown World (10)
- The virus is like a single worldwide organism (8)
- Threats lockdown Blue Ridge Schools again (6)
- AZFGD owes no explanation (6)
- Drought? (6)
- Relocation not an option for mountain lion (6)
- State law limits school COVID-19 policies (6)
- PTLS Zoning changes (5)
- Hospitals are full again (5)
- Schools, cities battle governor over COVID mandates (5)
- Other side of the coin (4)
- COVID-19 surges in poorly vaccinated areas of Apache and Navajo counties (4)
- Two Missouri men jailed for drug trafficking (4)
- Delta strain now dominates in Arizona (4)
- Shop local, why? (4)
- Never again (4)
- Water, water everywhere? Not any more! (3)
- Will we need vaccine booster? (3)
- Ducey putting us in danger (3)
- Summit hospital at capacity (3)
- Demonstrators break up Rep. Gosar’s press conference (3)
- Global warming? (2)
- Help with flooding please (2)
- Not city council's job (2)
- Arizona ranks 48th in quality of public schools (2)
- Civil cases update (2)
- State bars masks, vaccine requirements and quarantines for schools (2)
- First official Navajo Code Talker state holiday celebrated (2)
- BREAKING NEWS: Chock indicted for murder (2)
- Two week old fawn left at area thrift store (2)
- It is the city's job (2)
- Counties must cope with host of voting law changes (2)
- Navajo County seeks federal money to boost broadband (2)
- AC man gets 10.5 years in prison for crowbar threat (2)
- Robert Glancy III (2)
- We deserve better (1)
- 'Justice for Joey' (1)
- NPC breaks ground on new skills center (1)
- Impacts of the drought (1)
- SLHS classes back on as scheduled (1)
- O’Halleran urges tour of Arizona wildfire front (1)
- ...You might be an Arizonan (1)
- Study: Climate change driving record heat (1)
- Time to change voting district boundaries (1)
- The modern day history of the White Mountains (1)
- Clay Springs man arrested for random stabbing (1)
- It’s not about you (1)
- Second serial drug dealer sentenced to prison (1)
- Blue Ridge football (1)
- Prosecutors: Chock was high (1)
- George Washington Academy in Snowflake (1)
- Old (1)
- Missing Tina (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.