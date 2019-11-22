Francis Rogers

Francis Alfred Rogers returned to his Heavenly Father Monday, Nov 18, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born June 15, 1929, in Snowflake, to Andrew Locy Rogers Jr. and Rebecca Smith Rogers.
Francis served in the Korean War and served his mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Southern States Mission. He was a missionary for the church all of his life, especially to the Navajo people he loved dearly. He worked for Arizona Public Service as a Lineman/Journeyman putting up power lines all over Northern Arizona. He retired from APS in 1985.
He was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and held many callings and did them to the best of his ability. He also loved the great community and people from Holbrook. He loved his family and everyone he came in contact with. He married his eternal companion, Velda Brown Nov. 7, 1959, and they had been married for 59 years. She died Feb. 10, 2019.
Francis is survived by his two daughters, Kathi Sue (Bill) LeBaron and Rebecca K (Mark) Hampton; and one son Doyle A. (Monique) Rogers; 11 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and two on the way.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov 23, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center, 1127 Helen Ave. Holbrook, with a visitation one hour prior.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
