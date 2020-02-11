Frank Anderson

In loving memory of Frank K. Anderson who went to be home with our Heavenly Father Feb. 4, 2020.
Frank Leaves behind siblings: West Anderson Jr., Stanley Anderson, Hayden/Nadine Anderson, Cheyanne/Ron Burnette, Julie/Tim Smith and Jokim Anderson; aunts and uncles, nieces and nephews and many relatives.
Frank will be brought back to North Fork Miracle Church, Children’s Church building at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 13, for a one night wake. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at North Fork Miracle Church, officiated by Pastor Lex Baha.
Burial will be held at the Canyon Day Cemetery in Canyon Day. Leaders, Pastors, Gospel Singers, various churches (mass choirs) including San Carlos/Bylas areas are all welcome. All donations will be greatly appreciated: Firewood can be dropped off at 223 East Street in Canyon Day, the Anderson residence and monetary/groceries can be dropped off at 2516 S. Lewis Street in Fort Apache, Cheyanne Burnette’s residence. The family is thankful for all of your prayers and support.
Silver Creek Mortuary of Pinetop handled arrangements. Visit www.silvercreekmortuary.net to share condolences with the Anderson family.
