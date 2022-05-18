Frank B. Girardi died from injuries he sustained in a motorcycle accident on Friday night, May 13, 2022, in Lakeside, Arizona. He was 45 years old. Frank was born on Tuesday, December 21, 1976, in Ottawa, Kansas to his parents, Joseph Domnick and Maria Beneranda (Sedillo) Girardi.
Frank was a member of Blue Ridge High School's Class of 1995. During his high school years, he excelled in just about every sport. He especially enjoyed football and wrestling. After graduating from high school, Frank went to college and attended the University of Arizona in Tucson, Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff and, in 2004, he graduated from Arizona State University with a BS in Psychology.
In his younger years, while living in the valley, Frank worked as a wrestling coach. The natural-born athlete that he was, his teaching skills were second nature to him. He was a great example of sportsmanship to the younger generations and there are countless who could attest to his strength of character. He loved to watch students succeed and, possessing that quality, he decided that teaching and coaching was the "right" career path for him to follow. When he returned to the White Mountains, he spent two years coaching football for the Falcons at Alchesay High School. Later, he started coaching for his old alma mater, Blue Ridge High School, where he was able to spend 13 incredible years watching his athletes succeed! During his time at Blue Ridge, Frank was not only able to be a football and track coach; he also was able to become the Athletic Director. Many say, "There never was a better man for such a great responsibility." As he taught, he imparted of himself qualities that his students emulated and took upon themselves to be like him. Those kids loved him, and he loved those kids!
Now, anyone who knew Frank, knew he was an avid outdoorsman, snowboarder, hunter, car enthusiast and car tinkerer. He also was an avid deep sea and scuba diver and simply loved being in the ocean. It has been said of him that "Frank was loyal, like no other; anyone could count, and rely, on him for anything he said he would do." He was a loyal friend, and he was a loyal brother to his sisters and tried to honor his parents through his noble actions. He possessed an incredible sense of humor that was ofttimes warped. He was the proverbial "life of the party" in every situation and people just loved to be around him. He had a presence that could be felt. Whenever he entered a room, you could feel that Frank was in the room, whether you saw him or not.
Frank is survived by his wife, Miranda Ann Girardi of Lakeside, AZ; two children: Gianna Girardi, Joseph "Jet" Girardi, both of Lakeside, AZ; mother, Maria (Bill) Muncy of Pinetop, AZ; three sisters: Sylvianna (Ron) Girardi-Stebbins of Pinetop, AZ, Cheryl (Enzo) Girardi-DiMartino of Snowflake, AZ, Rica (Scott Muncy) Girardi of Pinetop, AZ; nieces and nephews: Courtney Nordling, Nick Gaitan, Megan Roberts, Kennedy Gaitan, Parker Gaitan, Alex Stebbins, Sydney Langteau, Dimitri Girardi Muncy and Natalia Muncy.
The public visitation and viewing will be from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M., Saturday, May 21, 2022, at Owens Livingston Mortuary — White Mountain Chapel, 320 N. 9th Street in Show Low, Arizona. The funeral service and celebration of life will begin 1:00 p.m., Sunday, May 22, 2022, at the stadium at Blue Ridge High School, 1200 W. White Mountain Boulevard in Lakeside, Arizona. The concluding service and interment will immediately follow at the Lakeside Cemetery, where he will be laid to rest alongside his father, Joseph Girardi.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
