Frank Marquez

Frank J. Marquez, 65, died unexpectedly Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at his home in Phoenix from natural causes. He was born Monday, Dec. 20, 1954, in McNary to the late Frank P. and Cecilia (Duran) Marquez.
Frank attended Concho Elementary School and started high school St. Johns High School in St. Johns. He was a graduated member of Alchesay High School Class of '72. Frank was a brilliant man and was academically gifted. He attended Phoenix College where he received his AA degree in Education. He then transferred to Arizona State University and completed his education a year and a half later.
During the course of his studies, Frank met a beautiful blue-eyed girl. Her name was Marylin Coates. They wed at the Phoenix Courthouse Sept. 19, 1974. The following year, the newlyweds celebrated their union with a big church wedding at the St. Mary Basilica in Phoenix that was attended by their family and many friends. The Marquezes knew the secret of how to have a happy life together. They most recently celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary and, throughout their marriage, they put the needs of each other before their own. They were a great example for their family to follow.
Frank was a self-motivated man in the work force. He worked 16 years for the Apache County Assessor's Office as a deputy assessor. He then worked an additional 10 years for the Maricopa County Assessor's Office as an agricultural appraiser. He was well liked by others and he always worked with a smile on his face and, he possessed an attitude that was, nothing but positive. Frank was one of the most gregarious individuals to ever grace this world. His smile and attitude were both contagious and they each garnered him many accolades by his community of peers throughout his career. He also received many recognitions for expertise in the way he offered his first-rate "stellar" service. Most notably, Frank's supervisor, James Dudney, who was the manager for the Apache County Assessor, received a grateful "thank-you" from the National Real Estate Appraiser's Association. To say the least, Frank was humble and gracious in receiving such an honorable recognition. In 2009, Frank was able to retire after an illustrious career in county government and his positive attitude was missed by many.
Frank was a man who knew joy in this life. If it was in the "great-out-of-doors," Frank loved it! He lived many years in the Concho area and enjoyed a simple "farm" life with his wife and daughters. They raised chickens, goats and a pig named Zelda Mae. As a young man, he enjoyed riding horses and raised four Arabian horses through the years. True to his "Cowboy" spirit, Frank was even able to help Ignacio Padilla on several cattle roundups in the Holbrook area for many years. Frank loved to go camping with his family and any fishing hole was his favorite fishing hole. Countless happy moments were shared during those special trips and will, forever, bless his family with beautiful memories. Frank also possessed an incredible collection of pocketknives. To his family, these earthly tokens are now priceless treasures. He LOVED cutting wood with chainsaw and a hand saw and made sure his family always had plenty of firewood. Frank also knew his way around a garage and loved tinkering with and working on cars. He could make just about any jalopy run!
Frank was a man who firmly believed that "when he was in the service of his fellow beings, he was only in the service of his God." He and Marylin spent untold hours volunteering as "mayordormas," organizing countless fiestas for their church community, family and friends. He was a faithful member of the Catholic Church and was always looking for ways that he could help others in need. He was willing to help people in any capacity that he could. Frank always offered his help with a gentle smile and a loving twinkle in his eye. This kind and gentle man, who served others so honorably, will be missed a great deal by everyone but, none will miss him more than those who called him, "husband, father, brother, grandpa and friend."
Frank J. Marquez is survived by his wife, Marylin Marquez of Phoenix; two daughters: Tanya Marquez of Glendale, Franchesca (Matthew) Alspaugh of Peoria; five grandchildren: Angel Marquez, Kenzie Alspaugh, Anthony Marquez, Brooke Alspaugh, Jaden Sullivan; five siblings: Nick (Marianne) Marquez of Florence, Gloria (Ray "Sonny") Flores of Peoria, Patricia (Juan) Gurule of Laveen and Sally (Jim) Montoya of Casa Grande.
The recitation of the holy rosary will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the San Rafael Catholic Church, 35411 US HWY 180A in Concho, and immediately followed by the funeral mass of Christian burial at 10 a.m. which will be celebrated by the Rev. Fr. Joe Blonski. The concluding committal service and interment will be at the San Rafael Catholic Cemetery in Concho. Memorial contributions may be made to his family at the church.
The Marquez family is thankful for the kind expressions of sympathy they have received during this difficult time and are especially grateful for the prayers offered up in their behalf.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled arrangements.
For those who have special memories and would like to send private condolences or sign an online guest book, visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.