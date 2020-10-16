Frank Peterson

Frank Tony Peterson of Overgaard, AZ passed away peacefully following vascular surgery in Scottsdale, AZ, with his wife by his side, on May 4, 2020.
Tony was born on January 6, 1953 in Holbrook, AZ to Frank Vernon (Los) and Verna May Peterson. At three days old he was brought home to Overgaard, AZ. where he lived his entire life. He attended grade school in Overgaard and graduated from Snowflake High in 1971.
In 1963 his parents purchased their first backhoe beginning a life long love affair for Tony with heavy equipment.
For 10 years he worked in the log woods, mostly for Reid Smith Logging near Heber until 1981 when he went to work for the Navajo County Road Dept. in Overgaard as the only Blade operator in the Heber/Overgaard area until 1990.
In October 1998 Tony left his county job to become self employed with his wife and sons as TR Petersen Excavating, Inc. In 2010 Tony was forced to medically retire due to a genetic vascular disease.
Tony is survived by his sweetheart of 45 years, Rose. Three sons Charles (Cheryl), Jp (Crystal) Andrew (Mechel), nine grandchildren Jordan, Kelsey, CJ, Jaden, Ethan, Michael, Maddy, Drew and Trent, brother Robin (Beaverly) and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his beloved parents Los and Vernie May.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday October 24 at 11 a.m. at the Heber LDS Chapel on Hwy 260. The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made to your charity of choice.
All family, friends and neighbors are invited to attend his Celebration of Life Service.
