Frankie Leonardo

Obituary
Frankie Mae Robinson Leonardo, born on November 28, 1934 in Wink, Texas, passed away on May 24, in Apple Valley California.
Frankie was born to Frank and Estelle Robinson. She was one of four siblings, Glen Robinson, Bill Robinson (deceased), and Betty Mills (deceased).
Frankie has six surviving children and two deceased children.
Betty Cooper Coker and Jim Cocker, of Victorville, California, Jackie Cooker of Apple Valley, California, Bobby Copper and Kim Grooms of Brownsville, Oregon, Billy Cooper and Nina Ackerson of San Diego, California, Jimmy and Sabrina Leonardo of Anderson, South Carolina, Theresa Mills Smith and Mark Smith of Palouse, Washington, Johnny Mills (deceased), and Josie Leonardo (deceased).
Twenty-nine grandchildren, forty-four great-grandchildren and three great- great-grandchildren.
She moved to Show Low in 1943 and spend her adolescent years here, going to grade school in Show Low and High School in Snowflake.
Frankie worked in the restaurant industry for most of her life. Then the last ten years of her working life, she became a home health care provider.
To most of her family, Frankie was known as a little spitfire, but she was also always willing to lend a helping hand to her family, friends, and neighbors. She will be greatly missed by alt who knew her.
Interment will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at Show Low Cemetery at 11 a.m.
