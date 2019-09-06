Frankie Maestas

Frankie L. Maestas died Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loved ones. He was the husband of Rosemary (Peewee) Maestas and they enjoyed 47 years of marriage together.
Frankie was born Feb. 28, 1941, in Concho, the seventh of 13 siblings to Ned Sr. and Juanita Maestas. They later moved to Holbrook, where as a young boy Frankie enjoyed playing baseball and competing in wrestling and gymnastics.
As a young man Frankie worked at the Holbrook Tribune and served as the head waiter at the Motoraunt Restaurant. He graduated from Holbrook High School in 1961 and after high school he attended Northern Arizona University before moving back to Holbrook. He also served in the Army Reserve and worked as the assistant manager at Safeway.
He married Sept. 18, 1971, purchased the Wayside Café in 1972 and operated it until 2015. When I-40 bypassed Route 66, business slowed down at the restaurant and Frankie went to work for United Parcel Service. In 1984 he went to work for Arizona Public Service and worked at the Cholla Power Plant for 26 years, where he retired as a control equipment operator in 2009.
Frankie was a generous man who loved to help others. He was devoted to his community and gave many years of service on boards such as councilman on the Holbrook City Council, and on the Navajo County Planning & Zoning Commission, Holbrook Chamber of Commerce and Navajo County Fair Board. He was a lifelong member of Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, where he served on several committees. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Elks Lodge.
He is survivored by his daughters: Yvonne (Trent) Larson and Wendy (Scott) Candelaria; grandchildren Tessa, Delainey and Gracie Candelaria and Talyssa, Ty, Tildyn and Tayla Larson; four brothers: Leo Maestas, Johnny Maestas, Ernest Maestas and Andrew Maestas; and two sisters: Maida Pergeson and Fella Baldwin.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Nestor and Juanita Maestas; three brothers, Vidal Maestas, Louie Maestas and Ned Maestas; and three sisters, Martha Peralta, Genevieve Griego and Gloria Keeton.
A viewing was held Friday, Aug. 30 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Holbrook with rosary, followed by funeral services with graveside service immediately after.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Holbrook handled arrangements.
