Freddie Warren

Freddie Lewis Warren, 74, passed away Oct 14, 2021 at Summit Hospital in Show Low AZ. He was born to William and Dorothy Warren, Feb. 25, 1947 in York, SC. Fred served in the Army (1968 to 1971) and fought in Vietnam. He is survived by his wife Bonnie of 51 years, daughter Lori (Chris), Son Shad (Carey), 5 Grandchildren; Kodie (Ashley), Autumn (Brandon), Shad II, Kilei, and Cyle, 6 Great Grand Children; Damien, Orlando, Valentin, Garrett, Jackson and Dean, Brothers; Kenneth and Mike, and several nieces and nephews.
Fred cherished his family and always provided for them. He loved to learn and became an Environmental Professor at Pima Community College; He turned that passion into his own consulting business where her traveled the world helping construct and maintain their water systems.
He had a zest for life’s many adventures. He loved mechanics and everything about antique cars and restoring them back to glory.
He loved the outdoors and going on camping trips with his family. He found happiness in everyone he met, and never met a stranger!
To Fred, family went beyond blood, he was a “Dad” who shared his love, wisdom and heart with many more that he loved as his own.
A celebration of Life will be held 2:30 PM Saturday, Oct 23, 2021, at the Our Lady of the Snow Community Center, 1655 Main Street, Snowflake AZ.
