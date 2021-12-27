Frederick Freemon

Frederick Cloyd Freemon was born on August 31, 1938 in Sullivan Illinois to Earl Henry and Audrey Faye (Moon) Freemon and passed away on December 23, 2021 in Tombstone Arizona at the age of 83.
Although he grew up in Hermosa Beach California, Fred proudly represented the University of Arizona Wildcats as a member of the track team while in attendance. He also actively participated in the Theta Chi fraternity. After graduating, he worked for 9 years at the Lily-Tulip Cup Corporation as the head of the chemistry department in Los Angeles California. He became a high school chemistry teacher in 1971 in the mountain town of McNary Arizona and later moved to Blue Ridge High School in Lakeside Arizona after a brief stint at Page High School. At every high school, he served as a track coach. He made an impact on countless lives throughout the years as is evidenced by how many former students and athletes were still in contact with him. He cherished those years. He moved to the Valley and taught for a few years at Central Arizona College in Aravaipa before finally retiring to Tombstone.
29 years ago he married his loving wife, Esther (Cantrell) Freemon. They spent their time enjoying coffee and donuts at local shops, going to the swap meets, and antiquing. They appreciated the beauty of the desert from their veranda every evening.
Fred was preceded in death by his parents Earl and Faye Freemon and by his brother, John Roger Freemon. He is survived by his 3 children: Ann (Jeff) Freemon-Raymond from Everett, WA; Amy Larson from Littleton, CO; and Kenneth (Nichole) Freemon from Lakeside, AZ; his 6 grandchildren: Ashley, Chelsea, Blake, Haley, Grant, and Avery and 3 great-grandchildren: Bain, Kinley, and Tearyn.
A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am on December 29, 2021 at Tombstone Cemetery in Tombstone Arizona. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the American Heart Association in memory of Fred Freemon.
