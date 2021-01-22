Frederick Greyeyes

Frederick "Fred" Mike Greyeyes passed away Jan. 6, 2021 from COVID-19 complications at the Banner Thunderbird Hospital in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 63 years old. Fred was born on Jan. 14, 1958 in Phoenix to David and Cora Greyeyes. He was the oldest child of four, with siblings, Marilyn, Sandra, and Steven Greyeyes. He is preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn, wife, Elvina and mother, Cora. Cora passed away from the virus in December. Frederick will be dearly missed by his father David, sister Sandra, brother Steven Greyeyes, and many other family and friends.
Fred made the most of life. Growing up in Phoenix as a child, he loved playing with siblings and visiting relatives out of the city. He loved riding his horse and was very adventurous. He went to school in Phoenix and Page, Arizona. He graduated from Intermountain Indian High School, then shortly joined the United States Marine Corps.
His last job was working at ProPipe, where he was soon looking forward to retiring after 17 years with the company. During his time off, Fred liked to travel, cook his favorite foods, and on occasion would join his family for cookouts. His sense of humor, silly facial expressions for pictures, and his company will be missed by everyone.
The family will have a moment of silence at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 19 for those who would like to participate but cannot attend the services. Thank you for all the love and prayers. Stay safe and healthy. A viewing will take place from 9-10 a.m. at Owens Livingston Mortuary, 320 N. 9th St., in Showlow, Arizona. Due to COVID-19, burial will be attended by family only on the Cibecue, Arizona reservation.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com.
