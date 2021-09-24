Frona Colleen Sharp, passed away Friday, September 17th, 2021. She graduated from Deer Valley High School, Class of 1988.
She married Ritch Watson in September 1989, and has two children, Breanna Watson and Ritchie Watson. She is the daughter of Gerald and LaDonna Sharp, and has one sibling, Jesse Sharp. She also leaves behind three grandchildren.
Funeral services for Colleen will be held Graveside at the Show Low Cemetery on Friday, September 24th at 2:00 pm in Show Low, Arizona.
Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.
To send condolences & read the entire obituary please visit www.owenslivingstonmortuary.com
