Gabriel "Gabe" Amado Chavez, 52, passed away Tuesday, March 28, 2023 in Phoenix. He was born April 9, 1970 in Phoenix, the son of Vanancio Chavez and Beatrice Pena.

Gabe was the youngest of 8 children and is survived by his significant other, Michelle Wallace, his mother, Beatrice P. Chavez, three brothers and four sisters.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.