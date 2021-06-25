Gail Duhame

Gail Duhame

Gail Ann Duhame, previously known as Gail Ann George, died June 16, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born On April 4, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A well-known teacher, Mrs. George taught at Blue Ridge Elementary for 35 years. A memorial service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1901 W. White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop, Arizona. Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to sign the guestbook and to read entire obituary.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.