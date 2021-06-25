Gail Duhame

Gail Ann Duhame, previously known as Gail Ann George, died June 16, 2021, in Scottsdale, Arizona. She was born On April 4, 1940, in Grand Rapids, Michigan. A well-known teacher, Mrs. George taught at Blue Ridge Elementary for 35 years. A memorial service will begin 10:00 A.M., Saturday, July 10, 2021, at First Baptist Church of Pinetop, 1901 W. White Mountain Boulevard in Pinetop, Arizona. Visit owenslivingstonmortuary.com to sign the guestbook and to read entire obituary.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- Pickup rams bicyclists Saturday morning, Suspect named
- Wyrick Fire sparked
- Lakeside man arrested on 30 counts of child molestation
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks
- Bowman facing 15 new charges
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert
- Fire crews battle unfriendly fire weather in northern Arizona
- Dead man found in field
- Update on bike race tragedy
- Show Low Police felony arrests
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Pickup rams bicyclists Saturday morning, Suspect named (16)
- Gosar blasts Justice Department on election audit (13)
- Don't blame us? (7)
- Referendum petitions vetted (5)
- Too poor to die? (5)
- The House feels blessed to have people hang out at their place (4)
- DUI school bus driver avoids prison (4)
- Anti-maskers and science (4)
- ACC to investigate Frontier Communications 9-1-1 outages (4)
- Questioning DUI arrest (3)
- Can't cross the street (3)
- COVID-19 outbreak closes Linden dance hall for two weeks (3)
- Messy Post Office? (3)
- Crazy is as crazy does (3)
- We need more food (3)
- Hand count in Georgia (3)
- Extreme fire conditions in Northern Arizona keep residents on full alert (2)
- Navajo County supervisors briefed on rising fire danger (2)
- Marcelino Diez (2)
- Mental Health (2)
- Fire crews battle unfriendly fire weather in northern Arizona (2)
- Emergency Management warns of illegal fires (2)
- Against fracking (2)
- Two local adult and 6-year-old girl killed in fatal on 77 (2)
- Vaccinations are working (1)
- Navajo county, cities, reservations reap federal windfall (1)
- Solterra to begin transformation into Bridgewater White Mountains this summer (1)
- Crews scramble to contain Boggy Creek Fire (1)
- More than 150,000 acres on fire as state swelters in "exceptional" drought (1)
- Explaining CRT (1)
- What was your favorite summer job? (1)
- Avoiding the crowds (1)
- Trivializing attack laughable (1)
- Aluminum supply-chain issues temporarily halt license plate production (1)
- Fires bring smoke to Navajo County (1)
- Wyrick Fire sparked (1)
- Will your house survive an ember storm? (1)
- Taking too many (1)
- Teach a man to fish, or not (1)
- Learning to cook during a pandemic (1)
- Mexican Wolf Range Riders Program: a big win for rural Arizona and Arizona ranchers (1)
- 'Service and honor' (1)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.