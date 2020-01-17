Garee Canty went home to be with her Lord Jan. 1, 2020, following a brief illness. She was born Nov. 19, 1938, in Los Angeles, California.
Twice widowed, she was preceded in death by first husband Del Levy and second husband Roy Canty. Also, preceding her in death were her parents Omer and Bernice Gray and sister Virginia Hopkins.
She is survived by her daughters, Theresa (Levy) and Colleen (Maki); stepchildren David (Katherine) Canty, Susan Hall, Mandy (Jeff) Jolitz, and Erin Rednour; nephews Lance (Charlotte) Hopkins and Leland Ellsworth, 14 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great nephew.
She was an active and dedicated member of Maranatha Bible Church in Show Low and will be greatly missed by her church family and friends.
She was known to all her friends and family as a generous and loving person, always kind to everyone and willing to help.
A celebration of life service will be held in the near future, date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, donations are requested for Alzheimer’s Association or Maranatha Bible Church.
