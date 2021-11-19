Gary Downing

Gary Downing

Gary Ralph Downing passed away November 12, 2021.

He is survived by loving wife, Lorna; children, Russ Downing, Danelle Kinslow, Cal Downing-Ford, Daylan Holladay, Thiry Holladay, and Stacy Rollins; and many Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren.

Gary is preceded in death by parents, William and Eva Downing, children, Stephanie, Rick and Tommy.

Services for Gary will be held Friday, November 19, 2021, at 10:00 A.M. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Stake Center in Show Low Arizona. Burial will follow at ShowLow Cemetery.

Owens Livingston Mortuary of Show Low handled the arrangements.

